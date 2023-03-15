Real Madrid humbled by Barcelona’s conquerors as they exit UEFA Youth League

Real Madrid’s first team will hope to have a better time of things than their U19 side in Europe this season, as Alvaro Arbeloa’s side crashed out of the UEFA Youth League on Wednesday.

The young Real Madrid side were beaten 4-0 by AZ Alkmaar in the quarter-finals of the competition. The Dutch side emphatically defeated Barcelona’s U19s in the previous round, and they have now done the same again to the other side of El Clasico.

Two goals from Daniel Beukers, along with one each for Ernest Poku and Mexx Meerdrink saw AZ Alkmaar through to the semi-finals of the competition with considerable ease.

Arbeloa’s side have been in excellent form this season, and had yet to lose a match across all competitions, which included them winning the Copa del Rey Youth last weekend. However, their run has now been categorically ended.

Although it is a disappointing result for the young Real Madrid team, they will no doubt be heartened by their performances across the whole of the season so far, and they’ll look to bounce back in their next match.