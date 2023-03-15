Premier League trio “crazy” about Barcelona star – summer move being targeted

Despite their precarious financial situation, Barcelona are keen to keep the vast majority of Xavi Hernandez’s first team squad together as they look to build on this season.

One player that Barcelona specifically want to keep around is Franck Kessie. The Ivorian had a difficult start to life in Catalonia, but has established himself as an important first team player in recent months.

Kessie has also recently confirmed his intention to remain at Barcelona, but the club’s financial struggles could force unwanted sales as they look to comply with La Liga regulations for next season.

MD report that three of the Premier League’s “big six” are interested in making a move for Kessie this summer: Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United and Chelsea. Inter Milan are also still interested too.

Kessie has begun to establish himself on the Barcelona first team in recent months, but it’s unlikely that he will be a nailed-on starter when all of Xavi’s options are available. As such, he could be seen as dispensable if the club need to sell.