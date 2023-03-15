Predicted Line-Ups: Real Madrid to revert to old guard for Liverpool clash without Rodrygo Goes

Real Madrid will take to the Santiago Bernabeu pitch on Wednesday night knowing that only a disaster will see them exit the Champions League against Liverpool. Los Blancos hold a three-goal lead after their record 5-2 win at Anfield.

Accordingly, Marca expect Carlo Ancelotti to select a slightly more defensive line-up. Rodrygo Goes was key in their decimation of Liverpool in the first leg, he is expected to miss out for Fede Valverde with the return of Karim Benzema back from injury. Eduardo Camavinga will also get the nod ahead of Aurelien Tchouameni, who was back in the line-up at the weekend.

Real Madrid are without David Alaba through injury, while young striker Alvaro Rodriguez will also miss out. Ferland Mendy is back, but Nacho will get the nod ahead of him at left-back.

Liverpool are without Thiago Alcantara and Luis Diaz, but will go with an attacking line-up, although there are also doubts about Stefan Bajcetic and Jordan Henderson. James Milner may get the nod as a result.

Diario AS are of the opinion that Tchouameni will start ahead of Camavinga, but otherwise agree that Ancelotti will trust Toni Kroos and Luka Modric. They also foresee a slightly less gung ho Liverpool, with Harvey Elliot in midfield rather than Diogo Jota behind the striker.

Image via EFE/Rodrigo Jimenez