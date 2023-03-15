Ousmane Dembele pictured at football match in England as teammates prepare for El Clasico

Barcelona are well into their preparations for Sunday’s huge El Clasico fixture at the Camp Nou, which could play a crucial role in the La Liga title race.

Xavi Hernandez’s squad is at full strength for the match against Real Madrid, with the exception of Ousmane Dembele, who is not yet ready to return from the hamstring injury he suffered against Girona in January.

While his teammates prepare for El Clasico, Dembele was rather bizarrely picture at a football match in England. The French international was pictured by Sky Sports at the Stadium of Light, home of Sunderland FC, as the Championship side took on Sheffield United.

Unexpected pic of the night: Ousmane Dembélé in attendance for the game between Sunderland and Sheffield Utd — he’s together with #SAFC owner Kyril Louis Dreyfus 🔵🔴📸 pic.twitter.com/EoXoD4k79S — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 15, 2023

Dembele will likely return to Barcelona in the coming days as he continues his recovery from injury, which should be completed after the international break. He is also expected to be in attendance at the Camp Nou on Sunday.

Dembele is expected to begin contract talks at Barcelona in the coming weeks, with his current deal expiring at the end of next season.

Image via Fabrizio Romano/Sky Sports