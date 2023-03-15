Nine Barcelona players hoping for Spain call-up as Luis de la Fuente era begins

Barcelona could very well be the team to have the most players in Luis de la Fuente’s first Spain squad, which is announced on Friday.

Nine players in total have a chance of being called up, although some are more likely than others. Two nailed on call-ups will be Pedri and Gavi, who were both starters under Luis Enrique at the 2022 World Cup, as Spain stumbled out of that competition at the last 16 stage.

Ferran Torres, Jordi Alba and Alejandro Balde were all also part of the squad in Qatar, and all three likely to included, despite the regular lack of action for the former two.

Ansu Fati and Eric Garcia were also in Qatar, but their places are less assured due to a lack of regular first team football under Xavi Hernandez this season. De la Fuente has spoken of his confidence in Fati to turn around his fortunes, so there’s a good chance he is called up.

De la Fuente also hinted that Garcia’s inclusion would depend on his appearances at Barcelona, which have been short so far this season. As such, he may find himself being left out, especially when the resurgence of Real Madrid’s Nacho Fernandez is taken into account.

Sergi Roberto and Marcos Alonso hold outside chances of making it into de la Fuente’s squad, but the Barcelona pair may find themselves missing out as younger alternatives are considered by the former under-21 head coach.

Spain host Norway in their first Euro 2024 qualifying match of the 25th of March, before traveling to face Scotland in Glasgow three days later.