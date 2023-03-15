Milan Sporting Director Paolo Maldini to meet with Jorge Mendes with El Clasico duo on the table

Following his meeting with Barcelona President Joan Laporta in Portugal, it appears super-agent Jorge Mendes is doing the rounds of the major European clubs as he seeks to plan the summer for his clients.

According to CM (via Sempre Milan), Milan Sporting Director Paolo Maldini will be the next to meet with Mendes. On the table will be a number of names, including Paris Saint-Germain’s Renato Sanches, Manuel Ugarte of Sporting CP and Adama Traore of Wolves.

However Real Madrid’s Marco Asensio and Barcelona full-back Alejandro Balde are also potential topics. Asensio is out of contract this summer, and looks increasingly less likely to sign a new deal with Los Blancos.

Meanwhile negotiations over Alejandro Balde’s new contract at Barcelona are yet to come to fruition. Balde’s deal is up in 2024, but the Blaugrana are keen to tie him to the club long-term, following a breakout season.

At this early stage, it seems unlikely Balde would look for an exit from Barcelona. Not least because it is at an early stage in negotiations, but also it would be more lucrative for him to wait until the following summer and establish himself as a starter at one of Europe’s top clubs.