Karim Benzema makes contract decision as Real Madrid captain enters final months of current deal

Karim Benzema is expected to return to the Real Madrid starting line-up when they take on Liverpool on Wednesday evening in the second leg of their Champions League last 16 tie.

Real Madrid’s captain missed the victory over Espanyol on Saturday due to injury, but is available for selection against the Premier League side, as confirmed by Carlo Ancelotti.

Looking ahead, this season could be Benzema’s last in a Real Madrid shirt, with his contract expiring at the end of the season. Having joined from Lyon in 2009, he has been at the club for 14 years, and he has established himself as one of the modern greats during that time.

However, it appears that his time at Real Madrid is set to continue, with L’Equipe (as per Diario AS) reporting that Benzema has agreed terms with the club over a new contract, which will see him sign a one-year extension.

Real Madrid have been forced to rely on Benzema less this season, as the former French international has suffered with fitness issues throughout the campaign. However, he remains a very important player, and his spell looks set to go on.