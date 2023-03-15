Karim Benzema heaps praise on Real Madrid teammate after securing victory over Liverpool

Karim Benzema was once again the matchwinner for Real Madrid as they defeated Liverpool 1-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday evening, which secured a 6-2 aggregate victory.

Benzema scored the only goal of the game after 79 minutes. Real Madrid’s captain was played in by Vinicius Jr after the Brazilian had mistimed a shot. In a match of few chances, the former French international proved to be the difference.

Speaking after the match, as per Marca, Benzema admitted it was a tough match, and he also explained the injury that he suffered, which resulted in Carlo Ancelotti taking him off in the later stages.

“It was a difficult game, but from the beginning we showed that we wanted to win, and now we are in the quarterfinals.

“The pain I got was because of a blow to the tibia.”

Benzema saved special praise for fellow countryman Eduardo Camavinga, who had an excellent game at the base of Real Madrid’s midfield.

“I told him small details. I know that the two Liverpool centre backs play open, so there is opportunity in the centre of the pitch and that we used it with the goal. He’s a young player but he’s very talented and we’re happy with him.”

53 passes completed (87% accuracy)

4/6 ground duels won (67%)

100% successful dribbles

100% accurate long balls

100% successful tackles

5 recoveries Eduardo Camavinga had an excellent match against #LFC this evening.

Real Madrid fans and officials will be pleased to hear that Benzema’s injury is not too bad, and he should be available for Sunday’s crucial El Clasico fixture at the Camp Nou.