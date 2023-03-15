Jude Bellingham makes transfer decision as list of potential summer destinations shrinks to two

Real Madrid have upped their pursuit of Jude Bellingham in recent weeks. Having met the player’s agent and father last week, it emerged that a club emissary recently met with the player himself in Dortmund.

Bellingham is considered to be Real Madrid’s top transfer target this summer, although they are also reportedly targeting a move for Manchester City’s Erling Haaland. Club officials would love both, but the former is expected to be the priority.

Real Madrid’s chances of signing Bellingham have increased in recent days, with El Mundo reporting that the 19-year-old has whittled his next career move down to two clubs: Real Madrid and Liverpool.

As such, Man City are likely to get out of the race, despite having the financial muscle to afford the Borussia Dortmund midfielder, who is expected to cost in excess of €150m this summer.

Real Madrid are reportedly set to table an offer of €140m for Bellingham, but it appears that they may need to up their bid if they are to meet Borussia Dortmund’s demands.