Jose Gaya pulls out of training after suffering ankle injury – availability for Valencia and Spain revealed

After a disastrous run of seven defeats in eight matches, which included them dropping into the relegation zone, Valencia look to be back on track in La Liga.

Los Che have won two of their last three matches, against Real Sociedad and Osasuna (both at home), which has seen them rise to 17th, albeit only out of the drop zone on goal difference.

On Saturday, they travel to the Spanish capital to face Atletico Madrid, which will be a huge test for Ruben Baraja’s side. They will need their important players to step up against Los Rojiblancos, especially club captain Jose Gaya.

However, there was concerns that Gaya would be unable to take part in this weekend’s match, having suffered an injury scare in training on Wednesday. Luckily for him and Valencia, Onda Cero report that he is expected to be fit to face Atletico.

Gaya should also be available for Spain, providing that new head coach Luis de la Fuente selects him in his first squad, which will be announced on Friday ahead of Euro 2024 qualification matches against Norway and Scotland.