Four Real Madrid stars in contention for call-up to Luis de la Fuente’s first Spain squad

Luis de la Fuente will name his first squad as head coach of the Spanish national team on Friday. The 61-year-old was promoted from the under-21s following the decision to sack Luis Enrique after a disappointing 2022 World Cup.

There is expected to be a younger feel about the squad, especially with two elder statesmen (Sergio Busquets and Sergio Ramos) having retired since La Roja were last in action in Qatar.

Enrique’s squad for the showpiece only featured two Real Madrid players, much to the annoyance of Madridistas. However, they could be in for a better turnout under de la Fuente, with four players in contention for a call-up, as per Sport.

Dani Carvajal and Marco Asensio were both with the Spain squad in Qatar, but both are not certain of call-ups under de la Fuente due to indifferent form. The former has failed to reach the levels he has showed in previous seasons, while Asensio has appeared sporadically for Real Madrid this season.

Nacho Fernandez is in with an excellent chance of being given the call by de la Fuente, having been in great form for Los Blancos. The 33-year-old has played more than usual this season due to injuries for other defenders, and he has taken his chance.

With Busquets and Ramos’ retirements, and Rodri’s retirement, there is an opening in central defence that Nacho could look to take advantage of.

Dani Ceballos is also in with a shout of being called up, having shone so far in 2023. The 26-year-old has seen more first team action than usual at Real Madrid this season, much like Nacho, and that could mean he forces his way into de la Fuente’s plans.

Spain host Norway in their first Euro 2024 qualifying match of the 25th of March, before traveling to face Scotland in Glasgow three days later.