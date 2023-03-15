Editor backs Erling Haaland to join Real Madrid in 2024

After scoring five goals against RB Leipzig on Tuesday night, Erling Haaland was the name on everybody’s lips. Manchester City demolished Leipzig 7-0 on the night, and Haaland only played 63 minutes of the match.

The big Norwegian is putting up historic numbers at City, and looks almost unstoppable. As Real Madrid fans hope for Karim Benzema to capture his form in the final months of the season, some of them may be wondering what might have happened if they had won the race to sign him last summer.

However Elias Israel, Editor of YouSport, believes they will not have to wait long. ‘Erling Haaland will be a Real Madrid player in 2024’, were his words on Cadena Cope.

He explained that although he believed Kylian Mbappe was a better player, if Los Blancos were to pursue one of the big stars in the near future, it would be Haaland. His reasoning being that they already have Vinicius Junior on the left side, while Benzema is aging and needs replacing.

While it came across very much as speculation at this point, there is certainly eveidence of Real Madrid’s interest in Haaland, and Israel’s points are both valid. However the obsession with Mbappe has been a long-winded affair, and it remains very much on the table that Los Blancos may pursue him once more.