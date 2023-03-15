Caso Negreira accepted by courts as details of referee nomination leaks are publicised

El Caso Negreira continues to dominate the headlines in Spain, as details continue to leak out about the corruption case between Jose Maria Enriquez Negreira and Barcelona.

On Wednesday morning it was revealed by El Confidencial that Enriquez Negreira’s son, Javier Enriquez, had leaked information to Barcelona over the Copa del Rey final in 2017. Enriquez told Barcelona that it would Carlos Clos Gomez in charge of the tie, which Barcelona went on to win 3-1. Clos Gomez was also one of the referees slammed by Real Madrid TV last week.

In the afternoon, the case was accepted into the Spanish courts as a case of corruption, which is now being led by the Anti-Corruption department of the public prosecution.

On Tuesday it was also revealed that Dasnil 95 may have used up to seven companies in order to receive money from Barcelona.

While there is plenty of noise surrounding the matter, it is the silence of Joan Laporta and Barcelona on the matter that echoes the most. The Blaugrana maintain their innocence, but increasingly it looks as if many have made up their mind on the matter already.