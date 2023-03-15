Carlo Ancelotti’s reveals why You’ll Never Walk Alone was played after Real Madrid’s victory over Liverpool

Real Madrid secured safe passage into the quarter-finals of the Champions League on Wednesday, defeating Liverpool 1-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu, which secured a 6-2 aggregate victory.

In a match of few chances, outwith Karim Benzema’s late winner, Real Madrid kept Liverpool at arm’s length, ensuring that the Premier League side could not get any momentum. Carlo Ancelotti admitted his pleasure at his side’s performance, as per Diario AS.

“I think we managed the game well. We didn’t defend with a low block, and we tried to use the ball well. We had opportunities and we were solid at the back. It’s the game that we wanted.”

Following the full time whistle, the speakers at the Bernabeu played Liverpool’s iconic anthem You’ll Never Walk Alone. Although he didn’t know for certain, Ancelotti hinted at the club’s reason for doing this.

“I didn’t know (why it was played), but it’s very good. Liverpool is a gentlemen’s club, and they helped us remember Amancio in the first leg. It was a very nice gesture from them.”

Ancelotti’s attention will now turn to Sunday’s crucial El Clasico fixture at the Camp Nou, as Real Madrid look to eat into Barcelona’s nine-point lead in the La Liga title race.