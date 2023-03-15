Cadiz players and coaches hit with 17 games of suspension following Getafe incident

Cadiz have been hit with a mammoth 17 games of suspension following their incident against Getafe last Friday.

A bust-up in stoppage time between the two sides saw both players and coaches involved, with Iza Carcelen being sent off in the melee. There were a number of players mentioned in the referees report though, which led to further sanctions.

Carcelen has been banned for three games, and Conan Ledesma will miss the next four fixtures; Almeria, Sevilla, Real Betis and Real Madrid.

Coaches Lolo Bocardo and Diego Ribera will miss six and four games respectively, taking the total number of bans to 17 games, as per Superdeporte.

Cadiz had said in the aftermath that they would be appealing the bans, as they believe that they have video evidence that the actions mentioned in the report do not correspond to the reality of what happened. Cadiz already have an open legal case about a goal given for Elche in January, which was incorrectly allowed to stand.