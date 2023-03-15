Barcelona’s Joan Laporta and Mateu Alemany seen at Champions League match after agent meeting

Barcelona President Joan Laporta and Director of Football Mateu Alemany were spotted in Portugal on Tuesday night, taking in the Champions League Round of 16 clash between Inter and Porto.

According to MD, the pair were present at the Estadio do Dragao, following their meeting with Portuguese agent Jorge Mendes. The head of agency Gestifute, a number of his clients play at Barcelona, including young stars Alejandro Balde and Ansu Fati.

Barcelona have also been linked with Inter’s Marcelo Brozovic, although if they were there to see the Croatian, they only caught ten minutes of him. He came on in the closing stages to help see out the 1-0 aggregate win for Inter.

They might have been wondering what could have been. It was Inter who beat Barcelona to the Champions League Round of 16, but as it is, Serie A will have three sides in the quarter-finals for the first time since 2006.