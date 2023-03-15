Barcelona youngster reveals his delight at first international call-up as debut awaits

Barcelona’s academy has got several youngsters that are considered to be exciting prospects, who will have a future internationally with their respective nations.

One player included among this is Chadi Riad. The young defender has impressed for Barca Atletic this season, and has occasionally trained with Xavi Hernandez’s first team, where he has been tipped to be regularly in the near future.

He made his first tea debut earlier this season for Barcelona, appearing as a late substitute against Osasuna, and he could now be set for his international debut this month, having been called up by Morocco head coach Walid Regragui for their forthcoming friendlies against Brazil and Peru.

Speaking to Barca TV (as per Sport), Riad proclaimed his delight at being called up.

“For me, there is immense pride. It is something that I have been dreaming of since I was very young, and I am very grateful for the trust that the coach has placed in me. I will go with a lot of desire to represent the country of my parents.”

Morocco are looking to build on their incredible displays at last year’s World Cup in Qatar, where they became the first African nation to reach the semi-finals in the competition’s history. Barcelona will hope that Riad will be part of Morocco’s squad, and their own, for years to come.

Image via Giuseppe Maffia/NurPhoto