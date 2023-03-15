Barcelona to miss out on key midfield target

Barcelona are set to lose out on one of their chief targets to reinforce their midfield in the summer, as the options start to look thin on the ground.

Seemingly Ilkay Gundogan was seen as an ideal option to come into the team this summer. The Manchester City midfielder is out of contract in the summer, and evaluating his options. His agent was also seen meeting with the recruitment department at Barcelona recently too.

However the Blaugrana will not be signing the German midfielder as things stand. Sport say that they dropped out of the race for Ngolo Kante earlier in the season becuase he wanted a three-year contract and high wages, and while Gundogan’s contract length demands are not quite as long, his wages are still out of reach for Barcelona.

Their options are looking somewhat thin currently. Sergio Busquets is yet to be offered a new deal, and closer to leaving than staying. With limited resources, finding a replacement of similar quality looks as if it will be a struggle.