Barcelona suspend youngster for four matches following incident with Spain U17 teammates

Barcelona are blessed with having several exciting young prospects in their La Masia academy at present, but perhaps none are more promising than Lamine Yamal.

The 15-year-old is regarded by club officials as being the best young talent at the club, and despite his age, he has already trained with the first team on multiple occasions this seasons. Super agent Jorge Mendes also recently took over his representation.

However, Yamal was involved in an altercation this week with two teammates in Spain’s U17 side, as they prepared for three games in eight days, starting from next week. As a result, the RFEF opted to dismiss the teenager from the squad, and he has since returned to Barcelona.

The La Liga leaders were made aware of Yamal’s actions, and as such, they have decided to ban him from playing for the club’s U19 side for four matches, as per Sport.

Yamal has a bright future in the game, but Barcelona will hope that he does not have a problem with discipline, as his rise through the ranks at the club continues.