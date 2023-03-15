Barcelona set to use Paris Saint-Germain formula for Kylian Mbappe to bring in young star

As much as other teams, Barcelona are set to battle their salary limit in order to bring in signings this summer. The club are looking at either winning their argument with La Liga or making severe cuts and sales in order to fit into it.

One of the names they have identified as a must for this summer is Vitor Roque. The 18-year-old Brazilian striker is seen as the long-term successor to Robert Lewandowski, and the Blaugrana are keen to have an alternative next season.

The rumoured €35m fee for Roque makes matters tricky though. Even with installments, it looks tricky for Barcelona to make the deal happen and then register Roque.

Hence, Sport say that they may consider using a similar type of deal as Paris Saint-Germain did to bring in Kylian Mbappe. Having brought Neymar in the previous summer, PSG were short of space in their financial fairplay to do a deal with Monaco for Mbappe. They ended up loaning Mbappe with an obligatory buy clause for €180m, and Barcelona might try to do the same with Roque.

In the most recent round of regulations La Liga have brought in, clubs are required to show that they can pay for players and their wages for the coming two seasons. La Liga may see the buy clause as already counting for the next two seasons, and with little margin in the budget, that would prohibit Barcelona from carrying off the operation.