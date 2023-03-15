Barcelona set date for negotiations over new contract for Xavi Hernandez

Last week, Barcelona President Joan Laporta confirmed his intention to offer head coach Xavi Hernandez a new contract, following a successful season up to now for the Blaugrana.

Having already won the Spanish Super Cup, Barca sit nine points clear of Real Madrid in the La Liga title, and are a goal up from the first leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final tie against their El Clasico rivals. As such, a domestic treble is on the cards.

Although Xavi declared that he’d love to remain at Barcelona, he insisted that now is not the time for his future to be discussed. However, it appears that plans are being made for an extension for Xavi, with Sport reporting that he will be offered a new contract next week, after Sunday’s El Clasico fixture.

Xavi’s current deal expires at the end of next season, and Laporta’s intention is to extend that by an extra year, meaning that Xavi would be at Barcelona until at least the summer of 2025.

Xavi isn’t the only Barcelona official set to be offered a new contract, with Director of Football Mateu Alemany also in line for an extension, with his current deal also expiring at the end of next season.