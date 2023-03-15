Barcelona release special Rosalia shirt for El Clasico as part of Spotify partnership

Barcelona have announced a second special edition shirt for El Clasico, with Catalan pop star Rosalia set to feature on their kit at Camp Nou.

As part of their sponsorship deal with Spotify, Barcelona have begun featuring certain artists on their shirt, as was the case with Drake in the first El Clasico of the season.

They went down 3-1 in that match against Real Madrid, but as of yet, there is no known ‘sports curse’ with Rosalia supporting certain teams.

The jersey is set to feature three butterflies, the logo of Rosalia’s Motomami album released last year. Rosalia has become one of the largest latin artists in the world in recent years, and became popular in Catalonia for singing one of her hits (Milonaria) in Catalan, a rarity for international stars.

The shirt itself will be sold as a special edition, with the price set at a remarkable €400 for the shirt.