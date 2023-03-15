Barcelona hopeful of securing Sergio Busquets renewal as contract offer is tabled

When Barcelona President Joan Laporta announced the club’s plans for this summer’s transfer window last week, he confirmed that reinforcements in defence and attack would be targeted for Xavi Hernandez’s first team squad.

Following his admissions, it emerged that Barcelona are not prioritising the signing of a midfielder, largely due to their expectation that club captain Sergio Busquets would sign a renewal.

The 34-year-old’s current deal expires this summer, and he has been the target of interest from both Inter Miami and Al-Nassr. Despite this, it seems likely have he will remain in Catalonia for at least one more season.

COPE report that Barcelona have offered Busquets a new one-year contract, which would include the option of an extra year. It is said to include a wage cut of €30m per year, as the Blaugrana look to improve their financial situation.

Despite the pay cut, Barcelona expect Busquets to agree to their terms, which would see him continue at the Camp Nou, much to the relief of club officials.