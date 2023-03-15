Barcelona considering all of their options in regards to Ansu Fati

Due to their financial situation, Barcelona will likely have to sell players this summer as they look to balance the books, especially with incomings planned.

It remains to be seen who they will look to sell, but one option is Ansu Fati. The 20-year-old was considered to be one of the most exciting young players in world football not too long ago, but his performance levels have fallen off this season.

As such, Fati has rarely featured from the start this season under Xavi Hernandez, and as he has a high resale value, he could be someone that is moved on this summer.

Relevo report that Barcelona are considering their options when it comes to Fati. They’d ideally like to keep him, and the feeling is reciprocated, but his lack of action could see both sides look to have a clean break in the summer. A loan is also a possibility, but Fati is not keen on the idea.

Barcelona would dearly love Fati to rediscover his previous form, but their cash issues are a worry, and there is a real possibility that he could be cashed in on.