Two former Barcelona managers called to testify in Caso Negreira

Two of Barcelona’s most successful managers over the past decade have been called as witnesses in El Caso Negreira, as reported by El Pais and carried by Relevo.

Luis Enrique Martinez won nine trophies during his time at Barcelona, including a historic treble in his first campaign, putting together one of the most frightening forward lines in history, consisting of Neymar Junior, Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi.

Ernesto Valverde only had the latter two, but secured two titles in his two full seasons at Barcelona. The pair will be required to act as witnesses in the case, being asked if they were aware of or saw reports of referees or the scouting reports that Enriquez Negreira supposedly carried out for the club.

Valverde has already had his first title questioned by the media at the weekend, which he shot down in no uncertain terms on Sunday. Neither is likely to take kindly to their work being put under suspicion.