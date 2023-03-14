Toni Kroos settles on decision over Real Madrid future

German midfielder Toni Kroos appears to have finally settled on a decision over his Real Madrid future, after remaining coy on the matter for a number of months.

Kroos has maintained that retirement was an option for him at the end of the season. Many believe that the German wants to continue feeling like a key part of the side and starting big games in order to continue, while Carlo Ancelotti’s future has also been mentioned as an influential factor.

However Mundo Deportivo say that Kroos has now settled on staying at the Santiago Bernabeu. He will extend his contract for a further year.

Now 33, Kroos was one of Real Madrid’s best players ahead of the World Cup, showing exactly why he remains one of the best in the world. While that form has dropped since, he still continues to be one of their most consistent players, remaining a starter for the most part.