Third nation confirmed as joining Spain and Portugal’s bid to host 2030 World Cup – a fourth could join

Several countries are bidding to becoming the host nation(s) for the World Cup in 2030, with many being joint bids.

One of these involves Spain. The RFEF previously confirmed their intention to build for hosting rights alongside neighbouring Portugal, which would see the competition return to the country for the first time since 1982.

There was talk of Ukraine joining the bid ahead of the final decision, which is due to be made next year. However, for the time being at least, they will not be due to complications surrounding the Ukrainian FA’s President, Andriy Pavelko, who has been suspended in recent months, as per MD.

However, a third nation has now joined Spain and Portugal’s bid, with Morocco’s King Mohamed VI confirming at a FIFA Council meeting on Wednesday that his country have officially joined the bidding.

Ukraine could still join the bid at a later date, providing that the controversy is sorted out. Irrespectively, things are shaping up well as Spain hopes to see World Cup football return to its shores.