Rumours of agreement between Sevilla and Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos denied

Sevilla have been linked with Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos for some time, but as of yet, there is no agreement.

The Colombian striker is out of contract in the summer, and has lost his place in the Rangers side. Yet to be offered an extension, they may decide to move on from Morelos, who is not returning on their investment in his wages currently.

However according to the Daily Record, Morelos has told the club that he is yet to negotiate with other sides, including Sevilla. As pointed out, Sevilla’s precarious situation in the relegation battle means they are unlikely to offer him a deal until they have confirmed their place in La Liga for next season.

However it does leave Morelos’ future up in the air. A talented but temperamental striker, Morelos can be a handful for any defence, but has seen his development stall in recent years at Ibrox.