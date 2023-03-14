Real Madrid to reach Champions League milestone against Liverpool

Real Madrid are aiming to continue their defence of their Champions League crown on Wednesday, when they take on Liverpool in the second leg of their last 16 tie.

Carl Ancelotti’s side are 5-2 up from the first leg at Anfield, and know that barring a collapse, they will be in the quarter-finals of the competition, which they have done in 10 of the last 12 seasons.

Wednesday’s match will be Real Madrid’s 300th in the competition, since it rebranded from the European Cup in the 1995. In that time, they’ve won it eight times, with the first being in the 1997/98 season.

MD have detailed Real Madrid’s top scorer in the Champions League since its rebrand, with Cristiano Ronaldo, unsurprisingly, being top of the table. The Portuguese is not only the club’s all-time top scorer, but the competition’s too, with 105 goals.

Karim Benzema is second on the list, as he will hope to add to his 76 on Wednesday against Liverpool, having netted his first goals of this season’s tournament in the first leg. Raul Gonzalez sits third, having scored 66 times in the competition for Los Blancos.

Real Madrid are the most successful club in Champions League history, and they will to add their ninth crown, and 15th overall, in this season’s instalment.