Real Madrid qualify for first instalment of “new” Club World Cup – set for 2025

Earlier this year, Real Madrid firmly established themselves as the most successful club in Club World Cup history. Carlo Ancelotti’s side won the competition for a record fifth time when they defeated Al Hilal 5-3 in the final in Rabat.

Real Madrid qualified for that tournament as a result of their Champions League triumph last season, which saw them defeat Liverpool in the final at the Stade de France courtesy of a Vinicius Jr goal.

Their success in Paris has come with an added benefit, as they have qualified for the “new” Club World Cup, as per MD, which is due to start in 2025. FIFA’s proposal has seen the number of teams increased to 32.

Europe will have 12 entrants, and the last four Champions League winners prior to the next tournament automatically qualify. As such, Real Madrid and Chelsea, who won the competition in 2021, have been confirmed as the first two participants of the 2025 tournament.

Real Madrid will hope to be in the competition again before 2025, as they harbour hopes of retaining their Champions League crown this season.

Image via Fadel Senna/AFP