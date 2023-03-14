Real Madrid preparing to table offer for Jude Bellingham in the coming weeks

Real Madrid’s pursuit of Jude Bellingham has progressed in recent weeks. The club’s chief scout, Juni Calafat, met Mark Bellingham, who is the teenager’s father and agent, last week in London, while the player himself recently had a meeting with an emissary from the club.

Both must have been successful, as Real Madrid are now reportedly moving forward with the intention to sign Bellingham. As per Sport, they are set to table an offer to Borussia Dortmund for the 19-year-old. The fee is believed to be totalled at €140m, with €100m as an upfront fee and €40m in variables.

Bellingham is reportedly very interested in a move to Real Madrid, and is said to have revealed his intentions to several of his Dortmund teammates.

This will be very encouraging for Los Blancos officials, as they look to beat off Premier League clubs, including Liverpool and Manchester City, to secure Bellingham’s signature.

Real Madrid could be set for a big summer, with Erling Haaland, Bellingham’s former teammate at Borussia Dortmund, being targeted for a transfer from Man City.

Image via TELEPHONE