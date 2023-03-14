Real Madrid “could try to sign” exciting African forward this summer

Real Madrid are well aware of the emerging talents across European football. Club officials are keeping tabs on several promising players across the continent, with a possible view to a transfer in the future.

One player that has caught their eye this season is Mohammed Kudus. The 22-year-old has been in excellent form for Ajax, especially in the last few weeks, having scored eight goals in his last 12 appearances. Kudus rose to prominence during last year’s World Cup in Qatar, as he scored twice for Ghana in an excellent win over South Korea.

According to Sport, Real Madrid are following Kudus’ performances very closely and they “could try to sign him this summer”. However, they aren’t the only team interested, with several other clubs across European also keeping tabs on him.

Kudus versatility will be attractive to Real Madrid officials, as he can play all across the forward line, as well as being able to play as an attacking midfielder.

Real Madrid are already reportedly planning moves for Jude Bellingham and Erling Haaland this summer. As such, a deal is unlikely to a high priority for club officials this summer, especially with Ajax expected to demand a huge fee.