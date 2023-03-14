Real Madrid boost as Liverpool to be without two important midfielders for Champions League fixture

Real Madrid have one foot in the Champions League quarter-finals, having won their last 16 first leg 5-2 against Liverpool. However, Carlo Ancelotti will demand that his players remain focused as they look to see out the job.

The Italian will take nothing for granted against the Premier League giants, and his players will do the same as they look to continue their defence of the Champions League, having won last season’s competition.

Liverpool still believe that they can secure progression to the quarter-finals, but they will do so without key players. Former Barcelona midfielder Thiago was already missing due to injury, but he has been joined on the treatment table by club captain Jordan Henderson (illness) and Stefan Bajcetic (thigh injury), as per the BBC.

Demand this boost, Ancelotti and his players will remained focus on the task at hand, as Real Madrid target a remarkable 15th Champions League crown in their history.