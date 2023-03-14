Power struggle at Sevilla intensifies former President details major losses

Sevilla are enduring a torrid season on the pitch, and off it the Andalusian side are also going through a tricky spell.

There is a vicious power struggle between current President Jose ‘Pepe’ Castro, and the former President Jose Maria del Nido between 2002 and 2013. The two have been locked in court battles as the latter demands Castro’s resignation, as was the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on Sunday, but has so far been unsuccessful in suspending Castro’s leadership of the club.

As per Estadio Deportivo, del Nido has released a damaging statement detailing the mismanagement under Casto, claiming that over the last two seasons Sevilla have lost €66m in total. That is despite the fact that Los Nervionenses brought in more money than ever before during those seasons. It has also wiped out the club’s reserves of cash. He goes on to point out Sevilla’s expenses have risen from €46m to €70m during that period, a rise of over 50%.

‘He’s as undignified as he is repugnant,’ del Nido stated. Neither are squeaky clean with del Nido having spent three years in prison between 2014 and 2017 for various crimes.

However del Nido has stated that he will continue to fight on in his battle to remove Castro from his position. Given the position of Sevilla this season, it might be tricky for Castro to hang onto power this summer.