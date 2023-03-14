Paris Saint-Germain owners negotiating to buy controlling stake in Malaga

Malaga were in the Champions League just over a decade ago, and are now scrapping for their life in Segunda to avoid relegation to the third tier. However they may be about to see a change in ownership.

Sheikh Abdullah Al-Thani, owner of 51% of the shares in the club is negotiating the sale of the club. Currently it is the hands of public administrators as Al-Thani is under investigation for financial crimes, and must deposit €9m in the Malaga accounts in order to regain control of his shares and sell them.

🚨 Noticia @partidazocope 💥 Informa @pedro_morata 💵 La empresa de Al-Khelaïfi, Qatar Sports Investments, está negociando para comprar el @MalagaCF 💰 Al Thani tiene que depositar 9M€ en el juzgado para recuperar el 51% de las acciones y venderlas a Catar 📻 #PartidazoCOPE pic.twitter.com/ZleJoecwSn — El Partidazo de COPE (@partidazocope) March 13, 2023

Partidazo Cope say that Qatar Sports Investment, owners of Paris Saint-Germain, are in talks with Al-Thani to buy the club. Thus far, he has refused to do so.

Al-Thani’s inicial investment saw Malaga rise to European football with the likes of Manuel Pellegrini in charge, Santi Cazorla, Joaquin and Jeremy Toulalan on the pitch. Yet the fall from grace has been dramatic since, with fans of Los Boquerones desperate to rid themselves of their owner. Now they face a difficult task to avoid relgation to the third tier, with a ten-point deficit to salvation in Segunda and just 16 games remaining.