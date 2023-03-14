Liverpool’s Fabinho hails Real Madrid star as “one of the most decisive players in world football”

Real Madrid head into Wednesday’s Champions League last 16 second leg against Liverpool in a commanding position. The reigning champions are 5-2 after the first leg at Anfield, and they will be hoping to see out the job with considerable ease.

Despite the gruelling task, Liverpool will not give up the ghost as they seek unlikely passage to the quarter-finals of the competition. Speaking to the media ahead of the match, Fabinho has outlined how the Premier League side can be successful at the Santiago Bernabeu, as per MD.

“It is not easy to come to a stadium like the Bernabeu three goals down, but it is important not to be desperate at the beginning of the game. We are clear that we need to score, but it is more important not to concede. Getting to half time at 0-0 is a good result because anything can happen.”

Fabinho was full of praise for his fellow Brazilian Vinicius Jr, who produced an electric performance in the first leg. He admitted it’s tough to come up against the 22-year-old.

“Vinicius is in tremendous form. Since last season, he has been one of the important players of Madrid. In the first leg, he showed why he is at a high level and is one of the most decisive players in world football.

“His first goal at Anfield comes out of nowhere. It’s a challenge to stop him, but if we want to have chance to progress, we have to stop him. It’s not easy because he always finds space. We know he is Real Madrid’s main player.”

Vinicius will hope to have an impact again against Liverpool as he aims to help Real Madrid progress to the quarter-finals of the competition.