La Liga’s stance on Gavi situation revealed following confirmation of court ruling’s annulment

There was much excitement among Barcelona fans back in January when Barcelona won a court ruling which allowed them to register Gavi as a first team player.

However, La Liga were left furious at this decision, and President Javier Tebas confirmed their intention to appeal the decision, which they followed through with last week.

As a result, the ruling, which allowed the 18-year-old to wear the number six jersey, has since been lifted, meaning that Barcelona risk losing him on a free this summer.

Despite this, Gavi is still registered as a first team player with La Liga, according to Cadena SER. Albert Poch, a lawyer who specialises in commercial and competition law, explained the league’s standpoint on the situation.

“To this day, (the reversal of Gavi’s registration) has not occurred and he is still a player of the first team, but maybe not by tomorrow. That decision could already be taken by LaLiga. Another thing will be when decide they prudently decide to act.”

Barcelona are likely to appeal the annulment of the previous court ruling, meaning that they will have their hands full with legal matters in the coming weeks, having been charged by Spanish prosecutors over the Negreira case.