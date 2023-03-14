La Liga President Javier Tebas – ‘Another year without PSG as champion and we hope Real Madrid win’

La Liga President Javier Tebas is a known Real Madrid fan, but perhaps even more so he is a detractor of Paris Saint-Germain. The French club have been the source of several complaints from both Tebas and the company. He is hoping that his side can triumph where PSG cannot this year again.

Of course several of those complaints came from Real Madrid’s failed attempt to sign Kylian Mbappe last summer, after which La Liga were not satisfied that PSG were complying with Financial Fair Play.

He was asked by Diario AS whether he would like Mbappe to head to Madrid this summer.

“Madrid have to decide. I would like him to be in La Liga. The only team that can meet those demands are Madrid. I would like him to be there because he is in our league.”

However he was even more enthusiastic about the fact Bayern Munich knocked out PSG from the Champions League last week.

“All the economic tricks to have so many players do not help them to have titles. God straightens out crooked lines. Someone who has skipped fair play shows that in football it’s not just about money. Thank God for football that is not so clear. One more year without the European champion PSG and we hope it’s Madrid.”

Real Madrid are amongst the favourites to retain the Champions League trophy this season, with a comfortable lead over Liverpool from the first leg. Depending on their league clash against Barcelona next Sunday, it will become their main focus in April too.