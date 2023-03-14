Jorge Mendes meets Barcelona officials in Portugal – numerous transfer deals discussed

Barcelona are in store for a busy summer transfer window, with officials looking to reduce the club’s wage bill drastically, in order to comply with La Liga regulations ahead of next season.

While outgoings will be required, the Blaugrana are also prioritising arrivals, as Xavi Hernandez looks to improve his squad for next season.

Barcelona could use their relationship with Jorge Mendes to secure financially sensible deals this summer. The Portuguese super agent met with officials from the La Liga leaders on Tuesday in Porto, according to Gerard Romero, as plans are put in place for this summer.

Romero states that a number of players were discussed during the summit, in terms of both incomings and departures, including Ansu Fati, Bernardo Silva, Marco Asensio and Joao Cancelo. Relevo also report that youngster Lamine Yamal was a talking point. Mendes recently took over representation of the 15-year-old, who is highly regarded among club officials.

Barcelona have benefitted from their relationship with Mendes in recent years, and they will hope to do so again as they target the improvement of their finances.