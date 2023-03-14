Jordi Alba set to remain at Barcelona for €38m annual salary next year

Barcelona defender Jordi Alba is keen to remain at the club next season, despite the fact that he has seen his role dramatically reduced this season.

Sport point out that in the last six games, Alba has seen just 68 minutes of action. Despite the fact Alba has played reasonably well, the excellent form of Alejandro Balde has kept him on the bench.

The 33-year-old has a deal until 2024, and will see it out. No doubt weighing heavily on his decision is the fact that the club owe him €38m next season. €20m of that figure is delayed wages from the Presidency of Josep Maria Bartomeu. The defender is aware that the Blaugrana may attempt to send him out on loan or move him on permanently next season, and that the pressure on him will rise in the summer, but will not be swayed.

Once again Barcelona look to be picking up the bills several years later for Bartomeu’s behaviour. Alba is still a useful option for Xavi Hernandez these days, but rarely a starter – through no fault of the player, he is set to be earning the wages of a star next season though. For his part, Alba says the club have never asked him to reduce his wages.

