‘If it was any other player…’ – Barcelona not concerned by Gavi opportunity to leave on a free

Barcelona are once again scrambling their lawyers, after their temporary registration of Gavi was lifted yesterday. They now run the risk of losing the 18-year-old for nothing in the summer.

The Blaugrana managed to obtain a temporary court ruling to register Gavi, as they challenge La Liga’s rules. The temporary ruling allowed them to present their full claim for the court to assess and make a final ruling, but they submitted that claim a day late according to Relevo.

Gavi can continue playing on his Barcelona Atletic contract, but it may cause problems for Barcelona down the line, if they are hit with La Liga sanctions over signing players.

With his deal up in the summer, he is technically available to negotiate with other sides, and would be available on a free currently.

Yet Barcelona are not concerned about that – the thinking is that if it were almost any other player, it would be a concern. But with someone as committed as Gavi, they have no worries that he might land elsewhere this summer.

The pair agreed on a deal last September, but with Barcelona unable to register players, it has prevented them from registering that deal. Gavi has been a regular this season and continues to look like the future of Spanish football.