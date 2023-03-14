Gavi linked with sensational move to the Premier League – two clubs in contention

Barcelona could be facing the real possibility of having to part with Gavi this summer, despite both sides being desperate to stay together.

Following the annulment of the court ruling that allowed the Blaugrana to register the 18-year-old as a first team player with La Liga in January, club officials must now figure out how to re-register him before the end of the season, otherwise he could leave for free.

Despite this, Barcelona are not worried about losing Gavi, citing his commitment to the club as a reason that they believe he will stay. However, the teenager could be tested this summer, providing his contract situation isn’t resolved before the transfer window opens.

MD report that both Manchester City and Liverpool are looking to sign Gavi this summer, and are continuing to keep tabs on his contract situation with a view to making a move.

Gavi’s departure would be devastating for Barcelona, having established himself as a crucial player despite being so young. Knowing that clubs are circling, it will be an extra incentive for club officials to sort out his contract situation.