Carlo Ancelotti confirms presence of star for Real Madrid-Liverpool following fitness issues

Real Madrid will have a major boost for their crucial week in both La Liga and the Champions League, with the return of Karim Benzema. The French forward missed another two games recently, but Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed he is fit to face Liverpool.

Speaking ahead of the Liverpool return tie, Ancelotti claimed that the he would be back to full fitness.

“Yes, he’s recovered. 100%, with great enthusiasm for tomorrow’s game.”

He was then asked if he had spoken to Benzema much lately, and how his morale was, given so his season has been hampered by injuries so much.

“We don’t speak about that, we speak about his condition, if he is OK. As you were saying I don’t speak with Hazard a lot, it can’t be that I speak with him every day. He looks good to me, motivated.”

While Benzema will be fit, Ancelotti will be without David Alaba. The Austrian defender has not recovered from his thigh issue and will miss the Liverpool tie. It likely means that Antonio Rudiger and Eder Militao will be the central defensive partnership on Wednesday night.

Meanwhile impact substitute Alvaro Rodriguez is set to miss the match as well. He played 90 minutes for Real Madrid Castilla at the weekend, and as per Marca, will miss the tie in order to play with the under-19 side in the UEFA Youth League, or due to a knock.