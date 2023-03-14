Carlo Ancelotti comments on rumoured Real Madrid target Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has taken Europe by storm this season. The 22-year-old only joined Napoli from Dinamo Batumi in his homeland last summer, but he has already established himself as one of the most exciting players in both Serie A and Europe.

In 28 matches this season, he has a remarkable 13 goals and 13 assists. He has linked up with Victor Osimhen to great effect, with the Nigerian striker having 21 goals in all competitions.

Kvaratskhelia’s exploits have seen him linked to Real Madrid in recent weeks. He recently admitted that his idol growing up with Guti, while the former Los Blancos star encouraged the Georgian international to join his former club.

Sky Italia, as per Football Italia, Carlo Ancelotti asked Ancelotti about Kvaratskhelia, and the Real Madrid head coach was complimentary in his response.

“Kvaratskhelia is a great player, he is doing well with Victor Osimhen. They are very efficient.”

It remains to be seen whether Real Madrid target a move for Kvaratskhelia, although it’s unlikely to be this summer, with the club reportedly targeting moves for Jude Bellingham and Erling Haaland.