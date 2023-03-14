Barcelona youngster dismissed by Spain due to “an act of indiscipline” – club officials to punish him

Spain’s under-17 side are preparing to begin the second stage of their Euro 2023 qualifying campaign. Julen Guerrero’s side take on Finland, Turkey and Germany in the space of eight days, starting for next Wednesday, as they look to reach the final tournament.

However, they will play all three matches without Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal. The 15-year-old, who is considering by many to be one of the best players in the La Masia academy, has been sent home from the under-17s’ training camp in the Algarve due to “an act of indiscipline”, and will not be considered for selection as a result, according to Diario AS.

It is reported that the incident involved Yamal and two other players (one from Atletico Madrid and another from Real Madrid), although it is unknown what exactly happen. However, the RFEF have decided to dismiss Yamal, and he will return to Barcelona in the coming days.

Barcelona have been notified of Yamal’s behaviour, and they are expected to discipline him as a result. Sources close to the player believe that he was already considering a switch of allegiance to Morocco (also reported by Diario AS), and this incident could expediate that decision.

Yamal was among the talking points between Barcelona and Jorge Mendes today at a summit in Portugal, with the Portuguese super agent having recently taken over as the teenager’s agent. It’s unknown whether this incident was discussed by the two parties.