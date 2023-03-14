Barcelona youngster being “ostracised” amid rumours of summer departure

Since becoming head coach in November 2021, Xavi Hernandez has given opportunities to several young players in the Barcelona first team.

In recent weeks, the likes of Angel Alarcon and Estanis Pedrola have been called up to the first team, although they have yet to have significant minutes for the Blaugrana.

Even if first team appearances have been limited, Xavi has taken the opportunity to embed several Barca Atletic youngsters in his squad by calling them up to first team training, which he has done so regularly throughout this season.

One player that has greatly impressed for Rafael Marquez’s side this season is Victor Barbera. The 18-year-old is Barca Atletic’s top scorer in Primera Federacion Group 2 this season, having scored eight goals in 22 appearances.

Despite this, he has yet to appear for the first team, and in recent weeks, he has been dropped by Marquez in favour of Roberto Fernandez Jaen. Sport speculate that this is due to reports that the teenager is set to join Club Brugge this summer on a free transfer, with his Barcelona contract expiring at the end of June.

Barcelona are looking to have another young forward in their first team squad next season in the shape of Vitor Roque. Club officials are reportedly moving closer to securing a deal for the Brazilian teenager from Athletico Paranaense.