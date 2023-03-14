Barcelona to lose promising youngster for free at the end of the season – next club has been identified

Barcelona could be set to lose two promising young players on free transfers this summer. With Victor Barbera reportedly close to joining Club Brugge when his contract expires at the end of the season, Ilias Akhomach looks set to do similar, with his own deal expiring at the same time.

MD report that Ilias will leave the Blaugrana this summer, which is the reason for his lack of inclusion in Xavi Hernandez’s first team in recent months. Player such as Estanis Pedrola and Angel Alarcon have overtaken the 18-year-old in the pecking order.

Leeds United is likely to be Ilias’ next club, also according to MD, following reports last month that the Premier League side were pursuing a deal for the teenager.

Barcelona will be disappointed to be losing not one, but two promising young players this summer, especially for free. In their current financial predicament, they’d have preferred to sell them, if they were intending to let them go.