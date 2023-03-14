Barcelona hire lawyer as Caso Negreira gathers pace following “continuous sporting corruption” charges

New revelations continue to emerge surrounding Caso Negreira, following confirmation of Spanish prosecutors’ intent to charge Barcelona with “continuous sporting corruption”.

Barcelona are conducting their own investigation on the matter, which began last month, as they look to figure out their version of the events that surrounded their payments to Enriquez Negreira, former Vice President of the Referee’s Committee.

As per Sport, Barcelona have hired the lawyer that will do their internal “compliance” report on the Negreira case. They have selected Andreu Van den Eynde, who is a 48-year-old Catalan lawyer who has been known to represent local politicians.

Van den Eynde’s job is to find irregularities in the internal rules of Barcelona that will seek to clarify whether there has been a breach in the financial, business or technical structure of the club.

Barcelona President Joan Laporta has maintained that the club are innocent of any crimes, and he recently stated that he is desperate to “face all the scoundrels that are staining our badge”.