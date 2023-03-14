Atletico Madrid drop interest in out of favour Manchester United defender – Fabrizio Romano

Atletico Madrid are starting to make decisions on the summer business, as Los Colchoneros try to work out where they went wrong in the early stages of the season. Depth at central defence has been an issue for some time, and it appears they will address it this summer.

One of the surprises of the season has been the return to form of Mario Hermoso, but the club no longer feel they can rely on Jose Maria Gimenez and Stefan Savic for week in, week out production in the middle of the backline.

It had been rumoured that they might go for Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof, who is out of contract in 2024. However Fabrizio Romano has told Caught Offside that they will not look for a deal.

“Atletico Madrid asked for him but then they decided to proceed with Soyuncu deal.”

“Inter are on different targets now, I’m sure Erik ten Hag is happy with Lindelof and will try to keep the player as he did in January. I’m not sure Man United will let him leave, in January it was a big ‘no’.”

Los Colchoneros have been heavily linked with Caglar Soyuncu for the past few months. The Turkish defender is out of contract at the end of the season, and it appears Sporting Director Andrea Berta has plumped for him over other alternatives, according to Romano’s column.