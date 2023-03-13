Xavi Hernandez saddened by Athletic Club protests over Caso Negreira

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has admitted that he was affected emotionally by the atmosphere on Sunday night, after Athletic Club fans made their feelings known over El Caso Negreira.

San Mames saw a number of red and blue fake bank notes rain down, as the fans protested over the charge of corruption levelled at Barcelona. There were also chants heard during the match of Athletic fans singing ‘A Segunda, oe’ – ‘To the Second Division, oe,’ – referencing a potential relegation as part of a punishment that could befall the Blaugrana.

“It saddened me,” Xavi admitted to Sport after the match.

“I respect the public of San Mames, they have always treated me very well. I am surprised by the hostile environment and it saddens me, I think that making judgements ahead of time is not good for society.”

He was also asked if the case itself, or if the prospect of exclusion from UEFA competitions, had been brought with the players.

“We have not spoken in the dressing room, we are professionals. We hope to play football, to defend this team to the death.”

While by no means are they the victim in this, Barcelona’s players and manager find themselves in a tricky position currently. As the face and public relations are of the club, and in the absence of any explanation from President Joan Laporta, it falls to them to speak about an issue they know nothing of.